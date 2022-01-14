Jason Van Dyke Expected to Be Released From Prison Feb. 3: Report

Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, is expected to be released from prison in early February, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Van Dyke's release is planned for Feb. 3 after serving more than three years in prison following a conviction of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison for killing McDonald in 2014. After responding to a disturbance call in the 4100 Block of South Pulaski Road on Oct. 20, 2014, Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times. Most of the shots he fired were after McDonald fell to the ground.

Van Dyke previously filed an appeal, and in Oct. 2020, llinois’ First District Appellate Court dismissed it at his request.

“Mr. Van Dyke’s decision prevents additional years of litigation, bringing finality to the thorough prosecution of this case in which his rights were protected and justice was served,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said at the time.