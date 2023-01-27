Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future

Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.

Benetti is a rising star in the broadcast world and has started calling more games across several sports on a national stage in recent years. He initially joined the White Sox booth in 2016 as venerated announcer Hawk Harrelson’s career was winding down. Benetti became the full-time play-by-play man for the White Sox in 2019 when Harrelson retired.

"I love this job so much," Benetti said. "I want to be here and I've always wanted to be here."

Benetti said he was "not close" to leaving the White Sox broadcast booth, but it took until January to get the deal done for him and Stone. He projects this upcoming year he'll call between 190-200 games of football, basketball and baseball between the multiple networks he works with.

The veteran broadcaster also spoke to the troubles of his disability (cerebral palsy) in the eye-opening interview with Danny Parkins on 670 the Score. Benetti said he enjoys "doing things people assume he can't do."

"Anybody out there listening," Benetti said. "When you have something that everyday people can judge you for and you've chosen a judgemental industry, it is not easy.

"I do want people to know if you have something that kind of sucks in life, the best thing you can possibly do is get good at whatever you like to do."

