Jane Byrne Interchange Construction: When Will it be Over?

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, The Jane Byrne (Circle) Interchange reconstruction continues at a steady pace. But to many Illinois drivers, the construction may seem like it's never ending.

When will it finally be completed? Here's what we know so far.

Jane Byrne Interchange Traffic and Construction

The Jayne Byrne interchange, one of the busiest bottlenecks in Chicago, connects to the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) to the south, the Kennedy Expressway to the north (I-90/94), the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) to the west, and Congress Parkway to the east.

The construction is meant to relieve traffic congestion and add a series of improvements to the interchange through 35 projects. It began in 2013.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the reconstruction was initially slated for completion in 2017 at a cost of $535 million. But due to a variety of factors, the project is more than four years late and $300 million over budget.

Currently, 27 projects have been completed, six are under construction and two are planned for the future.

Here's where some of the largest projects stand:

Landscaping: Roosevelt Road to Washington Boulevard on I-90/94 and Peoria Street to Clinton on I-290: 65 percent completed

65 percent completed Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard Bridge Reconstruction including 5 retaining walls : 59 percent completed

: 59 percent completed Northbound I-90/94 Mainline Reconstruction from Roosevelt to Lake/Madison: 46 percent completed

46 percent completed Southbound I-90/94 Mainline Reconstruction from Madison to Roosevelt: 58 percent completed

58 percent completed I-90/94/290 ITS and Lighting : 52 percent completed

: 52 percent completed East-to-South Ramp Retaining Wall and Water Main: 97 percent completed

When is Construction on the Jane Byrne Expected to End?

Construction should be complete on Chicago's Jane Byrne Interchange by "the end of 2022," according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For the full schedule, click here.

IDOT noted that the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning estimated that 36% of freight truck traffic in the Chicago region passes through the area.