James Beard Awards Monday Night: Here Are the Chicago Nominees

Outstanding restaurateurs, culinary experts and hospitality leaders will receive worldwide recognition for their exemplary work in the dining scene at the annual James Beard Foundation Awards Monday night.

Considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors for those in the culinary and food media industry, the awards ceremony seeks to recognize exceptional talent, but also commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive, according to a news release.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards, which is one of multiple awards ceremonies, includes nominees from across the country, from chefs to restaurateurs to brand new restaurants. Planned for 6 p.m. at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the event will be Academy Awards-style and followed by a post-awards celebration.

Chicago is known as a city of culinary excellence, but which restaurants and chefs are up for awards this year? Here's a list of those in the running:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Outstanding Chef

Jason Vincent, Giant

Outstanding Restaurant

Parachute

Best New Restaurant

Kasama

Outstanding Baker

Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies

Outstanding Bar Program

Nobody's Darling

Best Chef - Great Lakes

Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe

Noah Sandoval, Oriole

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth

Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant & Bar

A full list of award nominees can be found here.