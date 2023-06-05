The James Beard Awards, "known as the Oscars of the food world," will honor the country’s best chefs, writers and restaurants on Monday night. The ceremony has been held in Chicago the past several years, as is the case once again.

While several local nominees are up for awards, there are few national nominees this year. Typically, Chicago has one in Best Bar or Baker or Outstanding Chef or Restaurant in the country. Perhaps that isn't the case because of the 26 people on the Chef and Restaurant Awards committee, no one is from Chicago.

The only local winner last year – Chef Erick Williams from Virtue restaurant in Hyde Park – has reason to be proud, because his Chef de Cuisine Damarr Brown – the day-to-day guy in the kitchen – is nominated for best emerging chef in the country; kind of a rising star category, for his take on Southern food.

Another national category is Best New Restaurant, and Obélix in River North is up against nine other restaurants from around the country. They’re hoping their modern take on classic French food will eke out a win for them.

Sepia, a 16-year-old establishment in the West Loop, is up for the Outstanding Hospitality award, something the restaurant’s owner has always emphasized.

“From Day 1, we were very keen on bringing in the right individuals. Personality was much more important than experience,” said Emmanuel Nony, the owner of Sepia. “Smiling with their heart, welcoming our guests as if it’s our own home. Giving them an amazing experience.”

Many of Nony’s employees have been with him since they opened. He says there are no egos on the floor, just one common thread.

“We all work together; it’s a team effort,” he said.

In the Best Chef: Great Lakes category - a regional award - we have a couple of nominees. First, the husband-wife team of Genie Kwon and Tim Flores of Kasama in Ukrainian Village. They offer casual Filipino fare by day, but a $230 per person tasting menu at night, really elevating what Filipino food can be.

In Logan Square, the other nominee for Best Chef: Great Lakes is Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojería, a restaurant she created based on her memories and travels.

“It is what the flavors of what a Mexican kid would eat growing up. Nostalgic, Mexican shareable dishes,” said Davila.

Davila says getting the nomination proves she doesn’t need to water down flavors or her approach to cooking.

“You don’t have to compromise your artistic vision. Cooking food from your heritage is super empowering,” she said.

Here's a list of the local establishments and chefs up for awards: