Jake Peavy Predicts Cubs to ‘Contend' and Build Toward World Series

Cy Young winner predicts Cubs to 'contend' this season

On MLB Network, the crew discussed their bold predictions for the 2023 season and Opening Day underwent on Thursday.

Former Cy Young winner Jake Peavy did not hold back from bold when talking about this season's Chicago Cubs.

"My bold prediction is they're gonna build a statue to the one David Ross outside Wrigleyville at some point in the near future," Peavy said. "And here's why. Dansby Swanson signed, Trey Mancini signed, Eric Hosmer.

"Their culture is now building for a good thing to happen in Chicago, just like it happened back in 2016 when these guys punched their ticket and they carried that Rossy guy off the field. He now gets to take this elderly group with a lot of young talent and mesh something special together."

A fifth member of the 40-40 club and a new crown holder in the NL Central?@CY24_7 and @JakePeavy_22 dish out their bold predictions in the National League ahead of #OpeningDay. pic.twitter.com/v810XczFt0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 29, 2023

Phew. Talk about bold.

Indeed, the Cubs made a plethora of offseason moves to bolster their roster from last season. The aforementioned Swanson, Mancini, Hosmer, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger and others. The Cubs loaded up and are building up the "next great Cubs team," as Jed Hoyer would say.

On Thursday, they kicked the season off right with a win over division rival Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-0 win at Wrigley Field. Marcus Stroman took the pitching win after 6.0 innings on the mound and zero runs allowed. He struck out eight batters on 90 pitchers.

Swanson and Mancini earned their first hits in Cub uniforms. Swanson marked up three hits on four at-bats, knocking in one run and scoring one himself.

The Cubs certainly have the talent, defense and hitting prowess to compete. They'll have a tough race with the St. Louis Cardinals, who are projected by most to win the NL Central.

Peavy retaliates, however, saying the Cubs are better than most think.

"The Chicago Cubs will contend this year if not slip in the playoffs and build towards a next World Series championship," Peavy said.

