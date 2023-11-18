Gather your family for a winter celebration full of fun and games at the ultimate holiday pop-up in Fulton Market.

The Jack Frost Christmas Pop-Up is returning Nov. 30 full of activities for people of all ages to enjoy. The venue will feature an ice-skating rink, pop-up shops, bumper cars, axe throwing and more.

The event will be illuminated by dazzling lights and Christmas decorations, perfect for photo opportunities in every corner. Other pop-up activities include fortune tellers, winter bumper cars and ice curling. Keep an eye out because Santa will be paying a visit, too.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of seasonal snacks and those 21 and over can purchase signature holiday cocktails like boozy hot cocoa.

Various ticket options include:

Entry, ice skating and photo ops, starting at $18.

Entry, photo ops and a drink, starting at $23.

Entry, ice skating, skate rental and photo ops, starting at $23.

Entry, ice skating, skate rental, photo ops and a drink, starting at $31.

The Jack Frost Christmas Pop-Up will run until Jan. 5, 2024, and will be open on weekends from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. These times may vary throughout this season. Tickets sell fast so be sure to reserve a spot here.