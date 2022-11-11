‘It Was a Dream Come True': Couple Gets Married in Illinois — at an Aldi Grocery Store

A couple who recently tied the knot didn't walk down just any aisle to say "I do," — it was along the produce section of an Illinois Aldi.

Michigan-natives Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd had an Aldi-themed destination wedding in a model store at the chain's headquarters in Batavia on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

"It was beautiful," Bojanowski said on the big day. "It was a dream come true to be walking down here with my dad and see our closest friends and family sitting there, waiting for us to become husband and wife."

The pair's nuptial was officiated by none other than an Aldi employee, and their reception was complete with all-Aldi food and drinks, including a charcuterie board that was spread across an entire checkout lane. Their three-tiered cake was lined with Aldi's signature string of colors and featured a grocery store classic as a topper: a shopping cart with quarters.

The duo secured the first-of-its-kind wedding in a "Happily Ever Aldi" contest the supermarket launched in August.

Hundreds of couples who fancied the idea of getting married in the aisles of Aldi submitted their stories for a shot at winning the all-expenses-paid sweepstake, but Bojanowski and Hurd ultimately rose from the crowd for embodying "Aldi love," the chain said in a release. The wedding even coincidentally unfolded on the same date the pair went out for the very first time.

The wedding wrapped up with custom favors, and the couple got to cement the ceremony with a storefront photoshoot. Bojanowski and Hurd also are set to receive free Aldi groceries for a year.

"We have been engaged for four years, didn't ever want to plan anything, and this is perfect," Bojanowski said. "We love Aldi. Aldi is a big part of our relationship together."