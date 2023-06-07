An investigation is underway in the south suburbs after residents of an apartment complex say an explosion shook them out of bed Tuesday night.

The incident took place late Tuesday in suburban Oak Forest, at an apartment complex near 160th and Laramie Streets.

"I was laying down watching TV in my bedroom when all of sudden I heard an explosion," neighbor Reggie Odell said. "It shook all the windows and doors."

Odell said that when exited his apartment and walked towards the parking lot, he observed that the windows and doors of a neighboring building had been "blown out."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"When I looked on the ground, I saw a stick with a wick on it," Odell said.

Photos and video from the scene overnight and into Wednesday morning show broken glass and other debris from a building scattered across the ground outside as dozens of officers and investigators from multiple agencies inspect the scene, including the Oak Forest Police Department, the State Fire Marshall, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Explosives Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Oak Forest Police later confirmed the incident to NBC Chicago as an explosion, and that authorities were "investigating the origin of the explosion."

No future details were immediately available. This story will be updated.