Oak Forest

‘It shook me out of bed': Multiple agencies investigating explosion at Oak Forest apartment complex

Oak Forest Police, ATF, INDR, and the State Fire Marshall all responded to the scene

By Lisa Chavarria and Francie Swidler

An investigation is underway in the south suburbs after residents of an apartment complex say an explosion shook them out of bed Tuesday night.

The incident took place late Tuesday in suburban Oak Forest, at an apartment complex near 160th and Laramie Streets.

"I was laying down watching TV in my bedroom when all of sudden I heard an explosion," neighbor Reggie Odell said. "It shook all the windows and doors."

Odell said that when exited his apartment and walked towards the parking lot, he observed that the windows and doors of a neighboring building had been "blown out."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"When I looked on the ground, I saw a stick with a wick on it," Odell said.

Photos and video from the scene overnight and into Wednesday morning show broken glass and other debris from a building scattered across the ground outside as dozens of officers and investigators from multiple agencies inspect the scene, including the Oak Forest Police Department, the State Fire Marshall, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Explosives Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Oak Forest Police later confirmed the incident to NBC Chicago as an explosion, and that authorities were "investigating the origin of the explosion."

Local

environment 40 mins ago

Canada wildfires are leading to smoke, haze and air-quality alerts in US, including Chicago area

Roseland 10 hours ago

Car belonging to missing woman found with body inside in Roseland

No future details were immediately available. This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Oak Forest
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us