‘It Feels Really Unfair:' Woman Recounts Lake View Hit-and-Run That Killed Her Best Friend

Nahiomy Alvarez is still recovering from the hit-and-run crash that took the life of her best friend, and for the first time she is speaking out about a life cut short, and calling for justice in the case.

Alvarez and her friend Sophie Allen were walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Addison and Fremont on Saturday when a speeding gold SUV jumped the curb and struck them.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Alvarez suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises, but her friend, visiting from Florida, did not survive.

“Sophie had a blast in Lake Michigan on Friday. She was screaming and jumping and was so happy,” Alvarez said. “It’s unbelievable. I don’t know why I am here and why she is not. It feels really unfair.”

The 27-year-old Allen, who had recently gotten engaged, was described by her friends as a shining light who brightened lives everywhere she went.

“She was funny, so positive,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez is now making it her mission to get justice for her best friend, and the community that she lives in and dearly loves.

A speeding car was caught on surveillance video moments before a deadly crash that killed one woman and injured another Saturday on Chicago’s North Side, according to authorities. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

“The fact that this happened in the middle of Wrigleyville, a place so close to home for all of us, I would just encourage everyone to help the police to the extent that they can,” she said. “They murdered someone in the middle of the day on a sidewalk. It’s incredibly unfair.”

Police do not have any suspects in custody, but the search is still ongoing.

Those looking to pay their respects to Allen will be able to do so on