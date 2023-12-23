‘It breaks our hearts': Elk Grove Village family looking for answers after car intentionally drives through Christmas display

An Elk Grove Village family is searching for answers after a vehicle intentionally drove onto their sidewalk and through parts of a Christmas display.

According to homeowner Richy Sandberg, most of the family's personal property remained undamaged and no one was injured.

Sandberg said his display has become a family tradition over the years, with his home's elaborate decorations attracting approximately 1,000 visitors each year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Authorities said a red sedan with a sunroof and possible front-end damage is being sought in connection to the incident.

Surveillance video captured by Sandberg and posted on Facebook shows a car fully on the sidewalk blowing past the Christmas decorations and leaving damage to those near the sidewalk.

"Unfortunately, some of our Christmas display is damaged and we are not sure if we will continue lighting this year, or years to come. It saddens us that someone would do this to the Sandberg Christmas Display," Sandberg said in a Facebook post sharing photos and video of the incident.