Investigation Underway After Police Fatally Shoot Man in Blue Island

The Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation after a Blue Island police officer shot and killed a man early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 3:21 a.m. in the 2000 block of Broadway Street.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a suspicious vehicle, and when they arrived, they found a man sleeping inside with a weapon lying near him in the car.

When police knocked on the window, the man woke up, and officers say he reached for the weapon. One of the officers opened fire, striking him in the upper body.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently verify the circumstances of the shooting as provided by police.

Witnesses described the scene as a chaotic one after the gunfire rang out.

“I saw this big old flash, and I heard people screaming,” one witness said.

In accordance with department policy, Blue Island requested the Illinois State Police to handle the use-of-force incident, and nearby residents say they are concerned about the circumstances of the shooting.

“It could have been other steps taken before shoot to kill,” a witness said.

No further information, or the individual’s name, was immediately available.