Investigation continues after Dan Ryan school bus crash leaves 6 children hospitalized

Authorities are continuing to investigate after a school bus was involved in a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday, leaving six children injured.

According to police, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 35th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of six children were onboard the bus, and all were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The bus came to Chicago from City Baptist School, based in Hammond, Indiana. Officials from the school say that no serious injuries were reported, and that the parents of the children were able to visit them at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The driver was not injured, police said.

Illinois State Police have not yet determined what led to the crash, which caused two lanes of the expressway to be shut down for approximately one hour while the bus was turned back onto its wheels and towed away from the scene.

There has been no word on whether any citations will be issued, and an investigation remains underway.