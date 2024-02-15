Intoxicated man attending DUI impact panel attacks Lake County Sheriff's deputy

A 41-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly showed up intoxicated to a mandatory DUI impact panel and then attacked a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the man was attending the panel in unincorporated Grayslake on Thursday night when he fell asleep.

A sergeant at the facility attempted to wake the man up, informing him that in order to receive credit he would need to be awake and alert.

While he was speaking to the man, the sergeant noted that the individual’s breath smelled of alcohol, and he asked him to leave the premises.

The man became “increasingly aggressive,” shoving the sergeant. When the sergeant tried to take him into custody, the man started to resist the arrest, leaving the sergeant with abrasions and bruises according to officials.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies. He also was charged with resisting arrest, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.