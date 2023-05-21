Innocent Bystander Shot in Parking Lot of South Holland Community Center

An innocent bystander was shot in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon during a dispute outside the South Holland Community Center, according to village officials.

In a Facebook post, the village of South Holland said at around 1 p.m., a dispute erupted between two individuals in the parking lot of its community center, 501 E. 170th St. An innocent bystander was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

While the village said the suspect's vehicle may be from Chicago, additional suspect information hadn't been provided as of Sunday afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Illinois State Police was called in to process the scene for evidence. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the South Holland Police Department at 708-331-3131 ext. 2.