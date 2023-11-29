Infant in critical condition after Washington Park shooting

A person of interest is being questioned after an infant was shot Tuesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, officers were informed that a shooting had taken place just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of East Garfield.

A 9-month-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time, with police saying that a person of interest is being questioned in connection to the incident.

No further information was immediately available, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate.