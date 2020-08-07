Indiana's More Than 1,200 New Coronavirus Cases Are Highest Daily Total of Pandemic So Far

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus Friday, setting a record for the second straight day for the highest daily total the state has seen so far this pandemic.

It marks only the third time the number of new daily cases has topped 1,000 in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began and breaks Thursday's record of 1,057 cases.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,253 new cases bring the statewide total to 72,254 cases. Ten additional deaths Friday lift the death toll in the state to 2,821. Another 202 "probable deaths" have also been reported by health officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,884 new test samples have been turned in to state labs, marking the second straight day tests have been over 12,000. So far, 817,104 total tests have been performed in the state during the pandemic.

Overall the state’s positivity rate stayed at 8.8 percent and the 7-day rolling positivity rate increased slightly to 7.5 percent.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, 13 percent of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 2.6 percent of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana still has more than 32 percent of its ICU beds available in the event of a COVID-19 surge, while more than 80 percent of ventilators are available for use.