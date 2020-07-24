Indiana Tops 1,000 Daily Cases for First Time During Coronavirus Pandemic

The state of Indiana reported a record daily rise in infections Friday, topping 1,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the state's health department, 1,011 new cases of coronavirus were reported Friday, along with four additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The daily increase breaks the previous 24-hour record of 954 cases set one day earlier.

In all, 60,598 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 678,749 tests have been performed, up from 666,283 the day before.

That gives the state a positivity rate of 8.9%, according to the Indiana State Health Department.

The new deaths lift the total fatalities due to the virus to 2,687 with and additional 197 "probable deaths," according to the department.

Hospitalization data provided by the state shows steady numbers with more than 36% of the state’s intensive care unit beds still available and just 13.5% being used by COVID patients.

Roughly 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 82.1% of ventilators still available.

The state is set to host a number of free testing clinics over the weekend, which will be available in 13 counties.

Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the coronavirus spread, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.

The order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday.

Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order. He said he did not want Indiana to have to follow other states and restore business restrictions that had been lifted in the past couple months.

Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor overstepped his authority in issuing the statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.