NW Indiana train derailment spills ethanol in railyard, cancels Amtrak service

A freight train derailment in northwest Indiana Sunday led to an ethanol spill from one of the cars and impacted Amtrak passenger rail service, officials said.

According to officials with Norfolk Southern, the freight train was traveling through a Gary railyard on Sunday night when eight cars, all carrying ethanol fuel, derailed just after 10 p.m.

The company says that a leak in one of the cars spilled approximately 250 gallons of fuel.

No injuries were reported, and personnel believe the leak was contained to railroad property, according to the company.

Officials with Amtrak say service on the Wolverine corridor, which runs from Chicago and up into Michigan, was impacted by the derailment. At least one train was canceled by the agency, with passenger buses used to transport passengers up to Michigan.

Service between Chicago and Pontiac remains interrupted, according to officials.

Mitigation efforts and cleanup continue at the site of the derailment Monday, with no timeline for a resumption of service.