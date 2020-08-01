Indiana Reports Nearly 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported 989 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed statewide now stands at 67,122 after Saturday’s count, the third day in a row with case totals of more than 900.

Saturday’s six deaths bring the state’s total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 2,771 since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,282 new individuals have been tested statewide, according to ISDH. With 758,606 total individuals tested during the pandemic, the state’s positivity rate now stands at 8.8 percent.

Over the last seven days, the rolling positivity rate is currently at 7.1 percent.

According to data, the current hospital census in the state is at 977 COVID-19 patients, the highest number reported since early June.