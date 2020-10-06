Indiana Reports 990 New Cases of Coronavirus, 30 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 990 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 30 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 126,946 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,484 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 16,970 total tests were administered to 7,473 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate has risen, currently sitting at 4.9% on all tests and 8.8% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1,432,219 individuals have been tested, with 2,198,785 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, state officials reported 14.8% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 36.4% were available.

Ventilator use remained low with just 3.6% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 80.6% available statewide.

Chicago health officials on Tuesday issued a warning that Indiana has surpassed the threshold for inclusion on the city's coronavirus travel order and will be added to the list next week if the state cannot bring down its daily average number of cases.

Indiana was not added this week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said.