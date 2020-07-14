Indiana Reports 662 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths on Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed 662 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 13 additional deaths attributed to the virus on Tuesday.

In total, 52,685 Indiana residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. A total of 2,582 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, with 193 deaths considered “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials have reported an additional 8,000 test results, bringing the statewide total to 578,409. The state’s current positivity rate remains at 9.1%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained steady for Hoosiers with 38% of intensive care unit beds available in the state. Another 84%of ventilators are available in Indiana as of Tuesday.

Starting later this week, ISDH announced it will offer testing in the following counties:

Elkhart

Lake

Warrick

Brown

Henry

Kosciusko

Marshall

Ohio/Switzerland

Perry

Tippecanoe

Wells

In addition, a mobile testing option will be available in Gibson County, with coverage extending to Knox and Sullivan counties.

"Counties were selected based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options," ISDH said Monday.