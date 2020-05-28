Indiana Reports 647 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 37 additional deaths related to the virus, nearly double the numbers reported a day earlier.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 647 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by laboratory test results over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the total number of illnesses in the state to 33,068 since the pandemic began.

The 37 new deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,907, with another 161 deaths classified as “probable COVID-19 fatalities.”

A total of 6,954 new test results were returned over the last 24 hours, an increase from the number of tests a day earlier, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 242,287.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”