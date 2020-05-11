Indiana Reports 511 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 New Deaths

Indiana officials reported 511 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 24,627 since the pandemic began.

The state's health department also reported 32 additional deaths, lifting the statewide total to 1,411. An additional 129 probable deaths were also reported based on clinical diagnosis in patients whom no positive test is on record.

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Nearly 43% of intensive care unit beds and 81% of ventilators are available, Indiana officials reported.

As of Monday, 146,688 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Any easing of Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order won’t limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions in their attempts to slow the coronavirus, the governor said.

Holcomb unveiled the region-by-region reopening plan on May 1, with most areas entering stage 2 of the plan on May 4. However, Marion and Lake Counties were unable to move to stage two until May 11, Holcomb said. Cass County can begin on May 18.