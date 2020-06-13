Indiana Reports 432 New Cases of Coronavirus Saturday

Officials in Indiana say that 432 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, with more than 5,500 tests conducted in that time.

According to data from the Illinois State Department of Health, a total of 39,543 cases have been confirmed in the state since the pandemic began. With 340,637 tests conducted during the pandemic, the state’s overall positivity rate is now at 11.6 percent.

An additional 17 deaths were also reported Saturday by health officials, bringing the statewide total to 2,231. Officials say another 182 deaths are “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

Marion County, with 10,619 cases, and Lake County, with 4,109 cases, remain the hardest-hit counties in the state, but Allen County in eastern Indiana, with 2,168 cases, has been especially hard-hit by the virus in recent weeks.

Elkhart County has reported 2,030 cases, with Cass and St. Joseph counties reporting more than 1,500 cases apiece.

ICU bed availability remains at 38.8 percent, according to state health officials, with 12.9 percent of ICU beds currently in use by COVID-19 patients. Only 3.9 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 83.1 percent of ventilators statewide still available for any potential new surge in cases.