indiana coronavirus

Indiana Reports 430 New Cases of Coronavirus

There were also an additional 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health officials reported

A hospital staff member holds a coronavirus testing swab during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4, 2020.
Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Indiana health officials reported 430 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 23 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 38,033 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,158.

An additional 181 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

Local

Lollapalooza 34 mins ago

Lollapalooza Responds to Canceled Music Festival Announcement

Chicago Coronavirus 36 mins ago

Dates to Know: Here’s When You’ll Have to Start Paying Tickets, Fees in Chicago Again

In the last 24 hours, 5,887 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 315,390.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as more than 82% of ventilators and nearly 39% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

This article tagged under:

indiana coronavirusindiana state department of health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us