Indiana Reports 430 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana health officials reported 430 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 23 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 38,033 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,158.

An additional 181 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 5,887 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 315,390.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as more than 82% of ventilators and nearly 39% of ICU beds statewide remain available.