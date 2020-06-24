Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 281 New Cases of Coronavirus

A total of 43,140 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began

A hospital staff member holds a coronavirus testing swab during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4, 2020.
Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Indiana officials reported 281 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with nine additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 43,140 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,386.

An additional 192 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Chicago Violence 39 mins ago

Reward for Information About 3-Year-Old's Killer Increases to $10,000

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In the last 24 hours, 5,553 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 431,883.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 82% of ventilators and nearly 38% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us