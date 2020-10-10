Indiana Reports 1,945 New Cases of Coronavirus, Highest Single-Day Case Count Since Pandemic Began

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,945 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with 21 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Saturday's new cases bring the statewide total to 133,411 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,555 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

Saturday marks the second consecutive day that Indiana broke records for the highest single-day case count since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 29,803 total tests were administered to 11,681 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate has risen, currently sitting at 5.2% on all tests and 9.3% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1,474,639 individuals have been tested, with 2,306,562 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Saturday, state officials reported 15.2% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 32.3% were available.

Ventilator use rose slightly to 4% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 78.4% available statewide.

Chicago health officials on Tuesday issued a warning that Indiana has surpassed the threshold for inclusion on the city's coronavirus travel order and will be added to the list next week if the state cannot bring down its daily average number of cases.

Indiana was not added this week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said.