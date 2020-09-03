Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 1,110 New Cases of Coronavirus, 4 Additional Deaths Thursday

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests stayed consistent at 5.6% on Thursday, but among unique individuals tested, that figure continues to rise, now at 7.4%, health officials said.

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 1,110 cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with four additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 10,615 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 17,905 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 96,854 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,110 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 219 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 39.0% of those beds available statewide, and 82.4% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.

