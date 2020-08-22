Indiana Reports 1,010 New Cases of Coronavirus, 9 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to officials with the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 1,010 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last day. That number brings the state’s total number of positive cases to 85,317 since the pandemic began.

The nine additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours bring the state’s death toll to more than 3,000 during the pandemic.

In the last day, nearly 19,000 tests were administered to 11,505 individuals, bringing the statewide total of individuals tested to 969,646. The 7-day positivity rate currently stands at 7.4%, with a total positivity rate of 8.8%.

According to the latest statistics, 37.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are available, with 10.1% currently in use by coronavirus patients. Ventilator availability remains high, at 83.1%, according to state health officials.