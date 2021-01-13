Indiana Opens More Vaccination Sites As Governor Expands Eligibility to Residents 70 or Older

The state of Indiana is hoping to vaccinate more people for COVID-19, as Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he’s expanding the age pool of those eligible to get vaccinated to those residents age 70 years and up.

So far more than 40,000 Hoosiers who fall into that new age group have scheduled their appointments online to get the shot, according to officials.

Even still, some high-risk residents still fall outside of the eligible groups, and are hoping they can get the vaccine soon.

"My doctor told me I’m an extremely high-risk person and I need to take all care possible,” said Mark Myers, who lives in Lowell.

Myers is 67, and he told NBC 5 he has several underlying conditions, but because of his age he won’t be able to get vaccinated at this time.

“My God I want everybody to have the vaccine and I want them to have it as soon as possible—everybody,” he said. “I just think some consideration should be given to people that are at a higher risk for mortality.”

Right now in Indiana only specific groups can get vaccinated, including healthcare workers, first responders, residents and staff at long term care facilities, and now those who are 70 years and up.

NBC 5 learned Indiana has 148 vaccination sites already set up across the state where you can get the shot if you’re eligible. The latest vaccination site opened Wednesday morning at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

“As we receive larger amount of the vaccinations to the various sites in the Lake County then more number of people will be eligible to receive the vaccination and hopefully we will be able to vaccinate large portions of the community members,” explained Dr. Chandana Vavilala, who is the health officer with the Lake County Health Department in Indiana.



The vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds is expected to vaccinate up to 800 people just this week alone, according to Dr. Vavilala. The Lake County Health Department is encouraging people who are eligible for the vaccine to go to OurShot.IN.Gov. From there, residents can select their county, vaccination site preference, and book their appointment.

Residents without internet access can still sign up for COVID shots by calling 211 for assistance, officials say.