Indiana Officials Report 535 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 500 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with seven additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 535 new cases of the virus were diagnosed after tests were performed on 6,822 new individuals in the last day. A total of 14,442 test results were returned to state labs in that time.

In all, 112,027 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of Indiana since the pandemic began.

Monday's seven additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,287.

Over the last seven days, the state’s total positivity rate on tests stands at 4.1%, with a positivity rate of 6.6% on individuals tested for the virus, according to officials.

In all, 1,882,248 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic, with 1.3 million individuals tested as of Sunday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on a slow decline in Indiana, with 43.9% of ICU beds and 82.4% of ventilators still available.

