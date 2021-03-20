Indiana Increases COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Residents Age 40 and Older

Indiana increased coronavirus vaccine eligibility Saturday to residents age 40 and older beginning next week, health officials announced.

The Indiana Department of Health said that starting Monday, Hoosiers age 40 and older can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, warning of longer wait times.

To schedule an appointment in Indiana, click here or call 211.

The expansion includes residents ages 40 to 44, causing more than 400,000 additional people statewide to become eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the health department.

The following groups are currently eligible for the COVID vaccine in Indiana:

Residents age 45 and older

Health care workers

Long-term care facility residents

Workers in congregate living facilities, such as child care and juvenile detention centers

First responders, such as law enforcement and fire departments

Residents with high-risk medical conditions such as down syndrome, cystic fibrosis and cancer

Veterans

Educators

More than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.

A total of 2,353,675 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 935,381 individuals have been fully vaccinated, the state health department said.

Those fully vaccinated include individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.

State health officials also reported Saturday that another six Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 12,515 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.