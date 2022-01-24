Indiana Dunes

Indiana Dunes National Park to Add Entrance Fee

Visitors will soon have to pay to get into Indiana Dunes National Park.

An entrance fee will be required starting March 31, according to a news release from the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The fee will be $15 if walking in, biking in or boating in, park officials stated. However, the maximum charge will be $25 per family.

Additionally, a motorcycle pass will cost $20 and a one to seven-day vehicle pass will be available for $25. Annual passes will cost $45, the news release states.

Local

meijer 52 mins ago

Meijer Stores Begin Distributing Free N95 Masks

face masks 2 hours ago

Here's How to Wear a Face Mask for the Best Protection

The fee only applies to the national park and doesn't affect the current entrance fee to the neighboring Indiana Dunes State Park.

Park officials say revenue from the new fee will help fund the Marquette Greenway Bike Trail, parking and transportation improvements as well as visitor services.

This article tagged under:

Indiana DunesIndiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us