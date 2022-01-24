Indiana Dunes National Park to Add Entrance Fee

Visitors will soon have to pay to get into Indiana Dunes National Park.

An entrance fee will be required starting March 31, according to a news release from the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The fee will be $15 if walking in, biking in or boating in, park officials stated. However, the maximum charge will be $25 per family.

Additionally, a motorcycle pass will cost $20 and a one to seven-day vehicle pass will be available for $25. Annual passes will cost $45, the news release states.

The fee only applies to the national park and doesn't affect the current entrance fee to the neighboring Indiana Dunes State Park.

Park officials say revenue from the new fee will help fund the Marquette Greenway Bike Trail, parking and transportation improvements as well as visitor services.