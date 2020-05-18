Indiana Coronavirus Cases Surpass 28,000

The state of Indiana reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total number of cases above 28,000.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced 492 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths.
Those figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in Indiana to 28,255, with 1,621 fatalities statewide since the pandemic began.
Overall, 183,912 tests have been conducted in the state, with 6,696 new tests reported Monday.
More businesses in portions of Indiana continued to progress through the state's reopening plan on Monday.
Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled the region-by-region reopening plan on May 1, with most areas entering stage 2 of the plan on May 4. However, Marion and Lake Counties were unable to move to stage two until May 11, he said. Cass County began on May 18.
Holcomb said the phased reopening is aimed at getting Hoosiers "back on track by July 4."