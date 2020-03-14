coronavirus

Indiana Casinos to Close for At Least 14 Days Starting Monday

The casinos will close at 6 a.m. Monday

All Indiana casinos will close for 14 days starting Monday as a result of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The closures will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, March 16 and last until an unspecified date. The IGC said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate.

A total of 15 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Indiana as of Saturday afternoon.

One day earlier, the Illinois Gaming Board announced it ordered all of the state's casinos to close for 14 days starting Monday.

