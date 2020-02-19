Indiana Beach

Indiana Beach Amusement Park to Close After Nearly 100 Years

Park officials made the announcement official on Wednesday

 A northern Indiana amusement park that entertained generations of visitors with rides, midway attractions and lakeside concerts for nearly a century has closed, park officials say, citing the park's disappointing performance.

Indiana Beach, which opened in 1926, offered roller coasters and other rides from its lakeside site on Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 30 miles north of Lafayette.

The park was long known for its slogan and jingle, “There’s more than corn in Indiana,” but WLFI-TV reports park officials confirmed that it had been shuttered in a statement issued Wednesday, a day after news of the closure broke, saying “this was not a decision entered into lightly." 

Local

Pete Buttigieg 2 hours ago

Buttigieg to Trump: My Marriage Never Involved ‘Hush Money to a Porn Star’

Metra 1 hour ago

Metra to Make Changes at Railroad Crossing Where Pedestrian Was Killed

Officials posted a goodbye message on Facebook Wednesday, confirming that they have ceased operations.

“We are grateful for the many years we’ve had together and appreciate your support and patronage,” the post read.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indiana Beach
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us