Indiana Beach Amusement Park to Close After Nearly 100 Years

A northern Indiana amusement park that entertained generations of visitors with rides, midway attractions and lakeside concerts for nearly a century has closed, park officials say, citing the park's disappointing performance.

Indiana Beach, which opened in 1926, offered roller coasters and other rides from its lakeside site on Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 30 miles north of Lafayette.

The park was long known for its slogan and jingle, “There’s more than corn in Indiana,” but WLFI-TV reports park officials confirmed that it had been shuttered in a statement issued Wednesday, a day after news of the closure broke, saying “this was not a decision entered into lightly."

Officials posted a goodbye message on Facebook Wednesday, confirming that they have ceased operations.

“We are grateful for the many years we’ve had together and appreciate your support and patronage,” the post read.