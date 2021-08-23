Inbound Eisenhower Reopens After Monday Expressway Shooting, Police Say

All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower were shut down for several hours after another expressway shooting in Chicago, officials with the Illinois State Police said.

According to authorities, troopers were notified of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the highway near California Avenue at approximately 2:19 p.m. Monday.

Reports indicate that at least two victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital, but there is no official word on their condition at this time.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., all lanes of the eastbound Eisenhower were shut down, with traffic diverted onto California Avenue. Lanes were reopened approximately two hours later.

Total Traffic reports solid traffic in the area after the expressway reopened.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway.