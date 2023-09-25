Inbound Eisenhower closed in Chicago due to shooting investigation

The inbound side of the Eisenhower Expressway is closed as Illinois State Police investigate earlier reports of a shooting on the highway.

According to police, the expressway is currently closed between Des Plaines Avenue and Harlem Avenue as troopers search for evidence related to that shooting, which took place earlier Monday.

While no one was injured, gunfire did strike a vehicle near the scene, police said.

The closure has backed up traffic to Mannheim Road as vehicles are diverted off the highway, according to Total Traffic.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting, and officers are continuing to investigate the incident. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.