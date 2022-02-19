‘Immersive Frida Kahlo' Exhibit Opens in Chicago Next Week

Chicagoans will soon be able to step into the life and works of legendary artist Frida Kahlo, literally.

"Immersive Frida Kahlo" opens in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood next week, bringing the Mexican-born artist's journey and paintings to life on a grand scale set to music.

Created by the same team who brought "Immersive Van Gogh," the new exhibit will project some of Kahlo's most famous works onto the walls of Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, located at 108 W Germania Pl, starting Feb. 24.

"Frida Kahlo’s art is not only beautiful on an aesthetic level; it has also become a universal symbol of resilience and perseverance. Brave and brutally honest, Kahlo transferred her fears and pain onto canvas in a way that resonates even more powerfully with us today," the exhibit's team wrote.

Tickets are now available here, starting at $40.

"Immersive Frida Kahlo" organizers will require all guests to wear a mask while touring the exhibit, and will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing.