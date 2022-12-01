Illinois Treasurer To Kick Off Online Auction For Unclaimed Property

Items ranging from film and sports memorabilia to jewelry and collectible coins will be available in a five-day online auction operated by the Treasurer of Illinois.

Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced the auction will take place from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9 on the agency's website, showing hundreds of items that will be available in the auction.

In order to be eligible to participate, residents must register with the auction on the Treasurer's website under the 'Register Now' tab.

The auction will be entirely virtual, and pickups following the auction must be completed by one person as a contactless pickup.

For those who win an item in the auction, a printed invoice must be brought with in order to redeem the item.

The Illinois Treasurer's office acts as the holder for unclaimed property, typically consisting of items to which the owner has been unable to locate for several years.

The Federal and State Property Surplus Division is located at 1924 S. 10 1/2 St., Springfield, Ill. 62703.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact 217-785-6903.