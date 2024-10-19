Illinois state trooper killed in downstate crash

An Illinois state trooper died from injuries sustained in a crash on Friday afternoon in downstate Champaign County, authorities said.
The Illinois State Police announced the death of Trooper Corey S. Thompsen in a Facebook post. According to ISP, Thompsen was involved in a two-vehicle collision at approximately 3:40 p.m. near East Leverett Road at County Road 1300E in Champaign County.
Thompsen was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries at 4:32 p.m., the agency said.
The details of the crash remained under investigation Friday night.
