Illinois State Police Seek Driver Who Struck Pedestrian in Hit-And-Run on I-94

A Chicago woman who was victim to a hit-and-run crash has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after she was struck by an SUV on the Interstate 94 shoulder early Sunday morning, according to an Illinois State Police report.

The 19-year old was a passenger in a vehicle that was experiencing mechanical issues before the driver pulled over to the left shoulder and was partially in the left lane, according to the report.

The woman exited the vehicle and was struck by a passing gold-colored SUV near the Garfield Boulevard exit around 4:47 a.m., according to the report.

All local southbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation and traffic was diverted into the express lanes for several hours before fully reopening, ISP said.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to a local hospital and is suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are working to identify the driver of SUV involved at this time and the investigation is still underway.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to call ISP at (847) 294-4400.