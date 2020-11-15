Child Found After Illinois State Police Issue Amber Alert for Confirmed Abduction

The two-month old boy was found after a statewide Amber Alert had been issued in Illinois for a confirmed child abduction Sunday.

According to Illinois State Police, two-month-old Noah DelHotal was taken from 15801 Center St. in McNabb at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday.

DelHotal's mother reported the infant was taken by his non-custodial and was last seen in a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Illinois license Z 5 2 9 0 2 0.

Police said the father, 32-year-old Kevin DelHotal, stands 6-feet-4-inches-tall and weighs 275 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored "Illinois" hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

DelHotel is described by police as a white male, 20 inches tall and weighing 15 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair with brown eyes and is a wearing gray and white striped pajama shirt and bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (815) 925-7015.