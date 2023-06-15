Stevenson Expressway

Illinois State Police investigating after reports shooting on Stevenson expressway

Northbound lanes were briefly closed as part of the investigation

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Illinois State Police is investigating after reports of a shooting overnight on the Stevenson Expressway briefly closed lanes and caused traffic delays.

According to officials, police at 2:20 a.m. responded to reports of a shooting at I-55 and Kenzie Avenue. Shortly after arriving, officials closed down northbound lanes as part of an investigation.

At approximately 5 a.m., northbound lanes were reopened, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

According to the ISP, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

