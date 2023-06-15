Illinois State Police investigating after reports shooting on Stevenson expressway

The Illinois State Police is investigating after reports of a shooting overnight on the Stevenson Expressway briefly closed lanes and caused traffic delays.

According to officials, police at 2:20 a.m. responded to reports of a shooting at I-55 and Kenzie Avenue. Shortly after arriving, officials closed down northbound lanes as part of an investigation.

At approximately 5 a.m., northbound lanes were reopened, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

According to the ISP, the investigation remains active and ongoing.