Illinois State Police Investigate After Separate Expressway Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

Illinois State Police are investigating after multiple shootings were reported on area expressways this weekend.

One of the shootings occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Kennedy Expressway, according to state police. The shooting occurred on the ramp from Division Street onto the southbound Kennedy Saturday evening.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was driving on the ramp when a person in another vehicle began to shoot at him, causing the man to crash his car.

The vehicle veered off the roadway to the left, traveled up an embankment, and struck a traffic control warning device, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

The ramp remained closed for nearly six hours as police investigated the incident. No further information was made available on the man’s identity or other circumstances in the crash.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 63rd Street, another shooting was reported by police. Authorities say a man was driving in the northbound local lanes when another vehicle pulled up alongside his car, and one of the occupants opened fire.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down the local lanes of the highway just after 12:45 p.m. Sunday for an investigation, and diverted traffic into the express lanes.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.