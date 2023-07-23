Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

Illinois Senator and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin revealed Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, marking his third positive test in the span of one year.

In a tweet at 8:43 p.m. Sunday, Durbin said as a result, he is disappointed that he'll have to miss critical work on the Senate's National Defense Authorization Act this week in Washington, D.C.

Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I'm disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate's NDAA this week in Washington.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, I'll quarantine at home and follow the advice of my doctor while I work remotely. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 24, 2023

In adherence with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Durbin said he will quarantine at home while following the advice of his doctor and working remotely.

Prior to Sunday, the longtime senator most recently tested positive for COVID-19 in March. At that time, Durbin said that he was only experiencing minor symptoms, noting that he was fully vaccinated and boosted.

His first positive COVID-19 test came several months prior - in late July of 2022. He only experienced minor symptoms then as well, according to a previous statement.

Durbin, Illinois' senior senator, has been in office since 1997 and was re-elected for a fifth term in 2020.