covid illinois

Illinois Sees Lowest Daily COVID Case Count in Nearly a Year

NBC 5 News

The daily count of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois dropped to 521 on Monday, which is the lowest point in nearly one year.

Illinois Department of Public Health data show the state's previous lowest total was 462 cases on June 22 of last year.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Still, public health officials reported 33 additional deaths the same day and have previously said that weekend case counts are generally lower.

Local

illinois covid vaccine 7 mins ago

Newly-Passed Illinois Bill Lets Bars Give a Free Drink to Vaccinated Customers

Illinois House 1 hour ago

$41B Budget, Trickier Issues Face Legislature on Final Day

The news comes as more than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated. Overall, Illinois has reported more than 1.3 million infections and 22,827 COVID-19 deaths.

State officials are encouraging more people to get vaccinated and are making the shots available to Memorial Day weekend travelers throughout the state, including a vaccine clinic at Union Station in Chicago.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

covid illinoiscovid cases illinoiscovid update illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us