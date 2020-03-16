Illinois

Illinois Secretary of State Facilities to Close Starting Tuesday

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses and identification cards will be extended by 30 days

All Illinois Secretary of State offices, including driver service facilities, will be closed starting Tuesday until March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule, according to the Secretary of State's office.

In a news release Monday, Secretary of State Jesse White also called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to push back the Oct. 1, 2020, federal Real ID deadline due to the coronavirus' impact on the general public and ID card-issuing agencies.

Starting Oct. 1, all Americans who wish to fly inside the United States will need to have a Real ID or other federally-accepted form of identification such as a passport.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

