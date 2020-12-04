Illinois Secretary of State Extends Closure of Facilities Into 2021 Due to COVID-19

Driver services facilities across Illinois will remain closed for an additional month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday, extending the closures into the new year.

White announced last month that the facilities would be closed statewide for nearly three weeks through Dec. 7, but has now lengthened the closures as the pandemic continues.

“As the health and safety of employees and the public are paramount, we decided to extend the closure of Driver Services facilities until Jan 4, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” White said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority," he continued. "We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. We are also offering services to CDL holders and new drivers at select facilities. In addition, I am encouraging customers to consider using online services that are available for many office transactions.”

Drivers will be able to conduct several types of transactions online including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a valid driver's license for qualified individuals, renewing a valid ID card for those between the ages of 22 and 64, obtaining a driver record abstract and filing business services documents.

The expiration date for driver's licenses and ID cards has been extended until June 1, 2021.

Those who are eligible for online driver’s license renewal will receive a letter from the Secretary of State’s office with a PIN necessary for online renewal, according to officials.

Some facilities will be open to new drivers only, White announced. They include:

Bradley , 1111 Blatt St.

, 1111 Blatt St. Charleston , 1010 E. St.

, 1010 E. St. Chicago North , 5401 N. Elston Ave

, 5401 N. Elston Ave Chicago South , 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Danville/Tilton , #5 Southgate

, #5 Southgate DeKalb , 1360 Oakwood St.

, 1360 Oakwood St. Marion , 1905 Rendleman St.

, 1905 Rendleman St. Mascoutah , 9221 Beller Dr.

, 9221 Beller Dr. Moline/Silvis , 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10

, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10 Olney , 1302 S. West St.

, 1302 S. West St. Peoria , 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12

, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12 Princeton , 225 Backbone Rd. East

, 225 Backbone Rd. East Quincy , 2512 Locust St.

, 2512 Locust St. Rantoul , 421 S. Murray Rd.

, 421 S. Murray Rd. Rockford , 4734 Baxter Rd.

, 4734 Baxter Rd. Salem , 1375 W. Whittaker St.

, 1375 W. Whittaker St. Springfield, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

Chicago North and Chicago South facilities will be open for new drivers only Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., White said, while the other facilities will operate under normal hours.

Due to federal requirements, commercial driver license holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from the extension.

However, 18 facilities will remain open for CDL written and road exams, White said, open by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013:

Bradley , 1111 Blatt St.

, 1111 Blatt St. Charleston , 1010 E. St.

, 1010 E. St. Danville/Tilton , #5 Southgate

, #5 Southgate DeKalb , 1360 Oakwood St.

, 1360 Oakwood St. Elk Grove Village , 650 Roppolo Dr.

, 650 Roppolo Dr. Marion , 1905 Rendleman St.

, 1905 Rendleman St. Mascoutah , 9221 Beller Dr.

, 9221 Beller Dr. Moline/Silvis , 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10

, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10 Olney , 1302 S. West St.

, 1302 S. West St. Peoria , 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12

, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12 Princeton , 225 Backbone Rd. East

, 225 Backbone Rd. East Quincy , 2512 Locust St.

, 2512 Locust St. Rantoul , 421 S. Murray Rd.

, 421 S. Murray Rd. Rockford , 4734 Baxter Rd.

, 4734 Baxter Rd. Salem , 1375 W. Whittaker St.

, 1375 W. Whittaker St. South Holland , 41 W. 162nd St.

, 41 W. 162nd St. Springfield , 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy. West Chicago, 1280 Powis Rd.

Seven facilities, which are listed below, will be offering drive-thru services for license plate sticker transactions only.